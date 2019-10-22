London's O2 Arena has sold its 25 millionth ticket.

The iconic venue has been crowned the number one venue every year since it opened over a decade ago in 2007, and now, the O2 Arena has reached a new milestone with the news that it has sold a whopping 25 million tickets to various concerts and events.

The record comes as part of a year of firsts for the arena, which has seen artists including George Ezra, Post Malone, Cher, Daddy Yankee, and Khalid all performing on stage at the venue for the very first time.

In September, the venue held its first ever science show with Professor Brian Cox and it will welcome its youngest headline artist, Jojo Siwa, in November.

Emma Bownes, VP of Venue Programming, The O2 said: ''To reach the 25 million ticket milestone is a huge achievement and we're so grateful to have hosted so many artists for the first time this year. London has the best fans in the world, and we'd like to thank promoters, agents, managers and our partners for continuing to work with us to help bring the very best performers from the worlds of music, comedy, sport and entertainment to The O2''.

The venue has hosted over 2,000 individual performances since 2007, and now averages over 200 events a year.

In the past year, several records have been broken by artists at the O2 Arena, with Take That breaking their own record for the most shows played at The O2 during their 2019 tour, and Drake transforming the venue into the O3 during his seven show residency in April.

In May, The Vamps became the first performers to play five years in a row at The O2, and in October 2018, South Korean boy band BTS broke the record for the most amount of merchandise sold at the venue during their two sold out shows.

Later this year, the likes of Bjork, Jim Jefferies, Krept & Konan, Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers, The Lumineers, and The World of Hans Zimmer will all take to the stage at the iconic venue.