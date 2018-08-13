'The Meg' has only just hit cinema screens but director Jon Turtletaub has teased that there's room for a sequel in the future.
The thriller fantasy film - which is based on a massive creature who attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean - has only just hit cinema screens, but the 55-year-old director is hopeful that there will be a sequel in the future - although smaller than the first.
Speaking to Cinemablend.com, he said: ''If there's another one of these then everyone is high-fiving because you never go into a movie thinking you're going to make another one. It's bad luck and you just can't believe you're ever going to finish the first one. But where would you go? You'd go hopefully not down the route other bad sequels do and start making things bigger. It's uber Meg and Mega Megs and all that, oh my God it would be horrible.''
The movie stars Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor - a rescue diver who attempts to save a group of scientists in a nuclear submarine - and the 51-year-old actor recently admitted that he learned how to control bull sharks while filming for the flick.
He said ''These things don't mess about. If they want to get nasty, they get nasty. Take some tuna heads in a nice little bag, and a chain mail glove. And feed them.''
However, Statham was at an advantage when it came to filming underwater as he represented England in the Commonwealth games in 1993 for diving.
He said: ''I've been around swimming pools my whole life, and I learned to scuba dive when I made the first 'Transporter' with Luc Besson.
''I had an unorthodox lesson with a military free diver- someone who worked with Luc when he was making the big blue. I really got hooked, so I thought 'if I can get paid to do this and make a good story.'''
