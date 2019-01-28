'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' was the big winner at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.01.19), taking home three prizes.

The Amazon series swept the TV comedy honours, taking home the statuette for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, as well as honours in the Male and Female Actor categories for its stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub.

After beating out 'Atlanta', 'Barry', 'GLOW' and 'The Kominsky Method' for the ensemble prize, Tony said on stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles: ''You cannot imagine the incredibly wonderful feeling it is to work alongside these people. This is a lovefest.''

'This Is Us' was a repeat winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while the male and female acting in a drama honours went to 'Ozark's Jason Bateman and 'Killing Eve' star Sandra Oh respectively.

Darren Criss called for there to be an ensemble category for limited series as he scooped Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series for his work on 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story', and Patricia Arquette called out companies who fail to pay overtime when she accepted her prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series for 'Escape at Dannemora'.

Unusually, the five movie awards were split between five different films, with the night's biggest honour, Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture, going to 'Black Panther', which had been shortlisted alongside 'A Star Is Born', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

Rami Malek was stunned to beat out competition from Christian Bale ('Vice'), Bradley Cooper ('A Star is Born'), Viggo Mortensen ('Green Book') and John David Washington ('BlacKkKlansman') to take the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture thanks to his performance in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

He said: ''Wow - this just seems extraordinary to me when I look at the actors I'm nominated with, truly.

''I never in my wildest dreams thought I could be in a category with these men and I'm so proud to be one of your peers and to celebrate my peers tonight and be celebrated by them.

''It's an honour and I'm taken aback by it.''

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture went to Glenn Close for 'The Wife' while the two Supporting Role in a Motion Picture honours went to 'Green Book's Mahershala Ali and 'A Quiet Place' star Emily Blunt.

Veteran actor Alan Alda, 82, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which he accepted from Tom Hanks.

Megan Mullally was the host for the evening.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 full list of winners:

Motion Picture:

Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture:

'Black Panther'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:

Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:

Glenn Close, 'The Wife'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Emily Blunt, 'A Quiet Place'

Television:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series:

Patricia Arquette, 'Escape at Dannemora'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series:

Darren Criss, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan, 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Tony Shalhoub - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

'This Is Us'

Stunts:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

'Black Panther'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

'GLOW'