Rachel Brosnahan's character Midge Maisel from 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' has inspired a Revlon lipstick line.
Rachel Brosnahan's character from 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' has inspired a Revlon lipstick line.
The 28-year-old actress plays her alter ego Midge Maisel from the award-winning period Amazon Prime Video series, and the star often wears a bold lip for her award-winning onscreen role, however, to celebrate the strong female characters who star in the show Revlon has unveiled two exclusive lipstick collections, which feature a trio of colours that cost $20 each.
The lip colours are all a part of Revlon's Super Lustrous collection and feature a variety of shades, including 'Take the Stage Reds' and 'Stand-Up Nudes' lip kit collections that have been inspired by the show's characters.
Rachel previously admitted she will always wear a bold lip colour to ''awaken her face'' and revealed she ''saves time'' every morning by opting for a bright coloured lipstick because it pulls her look together.
She said: ''I get up as early as 3:45am or 4am to get to work. I've never been a person who wears lipstick outside of work, but recently, in an effort to save time in the morning, I sometimes use a bold lip to awaken my face. I feel like I don't have to do anything else and I feel put together.''
The striking brunette opened up about playing Midge Maisel in the hit series, and insisted that wearing a bold lip reminds her of the beloved character because it's so ''period-specific''.
She added: ''I think the bold lip is the biggest difference between Midge and I and a lot of different characters that I've played. The lip is so period-specific, and it feels like such an indicator of the 'ideal woman' of the 1950s. Whenever I put it on, I feel like I'm living inside of her.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.