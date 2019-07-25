Rachel Brosnahan's character from 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' has inspired a Revlon lipstick line.

The 28-year-old actress plays her alter ego Midge Maisel from the award-winning period Amazon Prime Video series, and the star often wears a bold lip for her award-winning onscreen role, however, to celebrate the strong female characters who star in the show Revlon has unveiled two exclusive lipstick collections, which feature a trio of colours that cost $20 each.

The lip colours are all a part of Revlon's Super Lustrous collection and feature a variety of shades, including 'Take the Stage Reds' and 'Stand-Up Nudes' lip kit collections that have been inspired by the show's characters.

Rachel previously admitted she will always wear a bold lip colour to ''awaken her face'' and revealed she ''saves time'' every morning by opting for a bright coloured lipstick because it pulls her look together.

She said: ''I get up as early as 3:45am or 4am to get to work. I've never been a person who wears lipstick outside of work, but recently, in an effort to save time in the morning, I sometimes use a bold lip to awaken my face. I feel like I don't have to do anything else and I feel put together.''

The striking brunette opened up about playing Midge Maisel in the hit series, and insisted that wearing a bold lip reminds her of the beloved character because it's so ''period-specific''.

She added: ''I think the bold lip is the biggest difference between Midge and I and a lot of different characters that I've played. The lip is so period-specific, and it feels like such an indicator of the 'ideal woman' of the 1950s. Whenever I put it on, I feel like I'm living inside of her.''