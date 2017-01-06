Rich Robinson's new group The Magpie Salute released their promo for Comin' Home on Thursday (05Jan17) and it begins with footage of Harsch, who was set to perform with them during their upcoming four-night stint at the Gramercy in New York later this month (Jan17), playing and chatting to fans.

The video was filmed in Woodstock, New York last summer (Aug16), months before Eddie died.

"This recording came from the last time I got to play with Eddie Harsch," says Rich Robinson. "He was my friend and musical teacher. His mastery and subtlety will forever be an inspiration. RIP Eddie."

Harsch passed away on 4 November (16).

As well as Robinson and Harsch, The Magpie Salute also features other former The Black Crowes stars Marc Ford and bassist Sven Pipien.