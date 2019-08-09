The Luck teamed up with Gibson guitars to host the first ever online festival.

The UK Americana duo - made up of siblings Max and Esmay Luck - have been building up a loyal following on international streaming site Twitch over the past two years, and on August 1, they hosted the very first online festival in order to give back to the fans who have supported them on the site.

The pair teamed up with legendary guitar company Gibson guitars, who hosted the Twitch community event - named The Luck and Friends - at their London HQ, and as well as the country band, the festival saw performances from their friends around the globe.

Max said of the event: ''In our genre of music it can be hard to build a following these days without endless touring, and endless touring really needs the support of a major label!

''Twitch has been an amazing way for us to connect with new fans all over the world and share a live, real-time conversation with viewers during performances, laugh at in-jokes, really be ourselves and give people an insight into how we are behind-the-scenes.

''It felt like this is what the world could use in this digital age; a hang out where people are nice to each other and can just stop by for a bit of live music and a chat.''

The Luck and Friends festival - which also worked in partnership with CountryLineTV to help connect country music fans with fresh country artists - garnered a total of over 550,000 unique visitors over the course of the evening, with the peak reaching 15,000 at one time, which is enough to fill London's Royal Albert Hall.

Later this year, The Luck are heading out on tour to support Wildwood Kin, where they are set to wow crowds with tracks from their brand new album 'Ready To Run'.