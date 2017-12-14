The Design Museum is set to run a five-month fashion exhibition in honour of the late Azzedine Alaia.

The fashion designer tragically passed away on November 18 2017 aged 77, and just weeks after the news of the death the London venue have announced they will curate a showcase titled 'Azzedine Alaia: The Couturier' in honour of the creative mastermind.

Before Alaia's death he had collaborated with curator Mark Wilson to select his best pieces of work to display, and even started documenting his creative methods and process to present in the exhibition.

And the work the mogul had started for the showcase has now been continued by the museum.

According to The Telegraph Online Alaia's archives will be on show for five months when the exhibition opens on May 10 2018 and will come to an end on October 7, 2018.

And the exhibition is set to include a whopping 60 couture pieces Alaia created, and other items that will depict his ''passion and energy for fashion''.

Speaking about the forthcoming project, a spokesperson for The Design Museum said: ''Following his untimely passing on 18 November 2017, the Design Museum will now present this unique exhibition planned by Alaïa himself exploring his passion and energy for fashion as he himself intended it to be seen.''

Following Alaia's path a string of tributes have come flooding in from fellow designers, influencers, as well as models he worked with, including Naomi Campbell.

Speaking previously, the 47-year-old supermodel gushed: ''Azzedine was able to transform a woman's body into something special; make you look great and still like a woman. He captured the essence of femininity. But beyond his work as a designer, from the second day I met him, he became my papa.

''He was the most generous, kind, compassionate and humble man I have ever known, with a mischievous sense of humour in the glint of his eye, and he filled my life - and the lives of the women on this stage, and all of you in the room who met him - with light and joy. I moved into his home at 16 and he opened my eyes to the world: to artists, art and design, architecture, French and Tunisian culture. How blessed was I to have papa show me these different worlds?''