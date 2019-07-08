The Kingdom Choir want to collaborate on a song with Stormzy.

The Karen Gibson-led gospel choir gained global recognition when they performed a unique version of Ben E. King song 'Stand By Me' at The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle last May, and they went on to release an album featuring a cover of the grime star's song 'Blinded By Your Grace, P2.'

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday (08.07.19), where they played before Barbra Streisand, Karen and her singers said with regards to getting Stormzy on a track:

''We would love that. Definitely. If he [Stormzy] would say yes, we would be very happy.''

And they have already approached the 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker on social media and have a few connections in the industry to make it happen.

They continued: ''Is it a secret? Have you asked? We tweeted him.

''We definitely know people who know him.''

The choir also revealed they have a new album in the pipeline.

They said: ''We have got talks and plans to release new music.''

The Kingdom Choir recently performed a lullaby specially for Prince Harry and Meghan's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6 .

Karen said: ''It's a royal baby so we touched on those words a little bit. But I think more than anything it's the blessing that we sing of the baby. 'May your dreams be high as the open sky, may your hope be filled as the ocean wide, as I sing you this lullaby.'

''To me those are powerful words and that's what we really wish and hope for the baby.''

The group landed a Sony record deal as a result of the wedding and have been touring the UK, but they remain humble and Karen admitted that it's ''weird'' being recognised on the streets but still living a normal life and that she doesn't like signing autographs to friends and family because she doesn't consider herself to be any different to them.