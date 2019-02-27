The Kardashians are reportedly feeling ''100 percent done'' with Jordyn Woods ahead of her 'Red Table Talk' appearance and don't want to hear what she has to say.
The 21-year-old model has been facing infidelity accusations after she allegedly got close to Tristan Thompson at a party, whilst he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian - with whom he has 10-month-old daughter True - who is the sister of her best friend Kylie Jenner.
In order to discuss her side of the story for the first time, Jordyn is set to be making an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk' which will air on March 1.
However, according to PEOPLE, the family are too upset to listen to anything the reality star has to say.
A source told the publication: ''the Kardashians are feeling 100 percent done with Jordyn.
''They're saying she should've reached out directly, but she did, they were just too p***ed to listen to her or pay any attention. ''On the flip side, if she says anything except 'I'm sorry' or tries to trash Tristan, that's going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.''
The insider added that NBA star Tristan, 27, is reportedly trying to ''make amens''.
The source added: ''Tristan has been telling Khloé that he feels bad and that they have a kid together and that he disrespected her as the mother of his child. He's trying to make amends.''
Jordyn posted a video of herself walking onto the set of 'Red Table Talk' on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (26.02.19) to confirm she would be taking part.
A source said at the time: ''The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn's 'Red Table Talk' interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly.''
