'The Jungle Book' has been voted the most nostalgic Disney film of all time.

The 1967 film topped the list of movies which bring back fond childhood memories. It is based on Rudyard Kipling's book of the same name with the plot following Mowgli - an orphaned child raised by wolves and his good friend, Bagheera the panther.

The study of 2,000 UK adults also saw 'Bambi', 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', 'Beauty and the Beast and 'Mary Poppins' make the top 10.

The top 40 included more modern Disney movies such as the 'Toy Story' franchise, 'Finding Nemo', 'Enchanted', 'High School Musical' and 'Wall-E'.

James Thomas, home entertainment product manager at LG Electronics, which commissioned the study to celebrate the launch of Disney+ in the UK, said: ''We all had that favourite Disney film growing up. Lots of us remember that first time watching it as a child in front of the TV with family or friends. Those moments became magical memories that last a lifetime.

''With Disney+ launching on LG TVs, children and adults alike will now be able to stream their favourite classics into their living room or discover new films and original TV content from Disney.

''It's interesting, as well, to see how most generations feel relatively similar about which films take them back and just goes to show how timeless these motion pictures are.''

The research also revealed how different generations reminisce over their favourite Disney movies, as 56 to 76-year-olds find 'Bambi' and 'Snow White' to be the most nostalgic, compared to 'Toy Story' and 'Finding Nemo' for 18 to 24-year-olds.

Nine in 10 adults admit, however, that they still enjoy watching Disney films and 88 per cent agreed they are the kind of movies which can be enjoyed at any age - regardless of how old or new the film is.

Among the reasons the motion pictures are considered to be so enjoyable include the great story lines, the happy endings and the scores and songs within the films.

Most nostalgic Disney films according to UK adults, top 40:

1. The Jungle Book

2. Mary Poppins

3. 101 Dalmatians

4. Bambi

5. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

6. Cinderella

7. Beauty and the Beast

8. Lady and the Tramp

9. Dumbo

10. Aladdin

11. Toy Story films

12. Little Mermaid

13. Pinocchio

14. Bedknobs and Broomsticks

15. Finding Nemo

16. Robin Hood

17. The Aristocats

18. Tarzan

19. A Bug's Life

20. Pirates of the Caribbean films

21. Cool Runnings

22. The Parent Trap

23. The Incredibles

24. The Fox and the Hound

25. High School Musical

26. Frozen

27. Fantasia

28. Mulan

29. The Hunchback of Notre Dame

30. Pocahontas

31. Up

32. Wall-E

33. Hercules

34. The Sword in the Stone

35. Lilo and Stitch

36. The Princess Diaries

37. Cars

38. The Rescuers

39. Enchanted

40. Pete's Dragon