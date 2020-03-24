'The Jungle Book' has been voted the most nostalgic Disney film of all time in a new poll.
'The Jungle Book' has been voted the most nostalgic Disney film of all time.
The 1967 film topped the list of movies which bring back fond childhood memories. It is based on Rudyard Kipling's book of the same name with the plot following Mowgli - an orphaned child raised by wolves and his good friend, Bagheera the panther.
The study of 2,000 UK adults also saw 'Bambi', 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', 'Beauty and the Beast and 'Mary Poppins' make the top 10.
The top 40 included more modern Disney movies such as the 'Toy Story' franchise, 'Finding Nemo', 'Enchanted', 'High School Musical' and 'Wall-E'.
James Thomas, home entertainment product manager at LG Electronics, which commissioned the study to celebrate the launch of Disney+ in the UK, said: ''We all had that favourite Disney film growing up. Lots of us remember that first time watching it as a child in front of the TV with family or friends. Those moments became magical memories that last a lifetime.
''With Disney+ launching on LG TVs, children and adults alike will now be able to stream their favourite classics into their living room or discover new films and original TV content from Disney.
''It's interesting, as well, to see how most generations feel relatively similar about which films take them back and just goes to show how timeless these motion pictures are.''
The research also revealed how different generations reminisce over their favourite Disney movies, as 56 to 76-year-olds find 'Bambi' and 'Snow White' to be the most nostalgic, compared to 'Toy Story' and 'Finding Nemo' for 18 to 24-year-olds.
Nine in 10 adults admit, however, that they still enjoy watching Disney films and 88 per cent agreed they are the kind of movies which can be enjoyed at any age - regardless of how old or new the film is.
Among the reasons the motion pictures are considered to be so enjoyable include the great story lines, the happy endings and the scores and songs within the films.
Most nostalgic Disney films according to UK adults, top 40:
1. The Jungle Book
2. Mary Poppins
3. 101 Dalmatians
4. Bambi
5. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
6. Cinderella
7. Beauty and the Beast
8. Lady and the Tramp
9. Dumbo
10. Aladdin
11. Toy Story films
12. Little Mermaid
13. Pinocchio
14. Bedknobs and Broomsticks
15. Finding Nemo
16. Robin Hood
17. The Aristocats
18. Tarzan
19. A Bug's Life
20. Pirates of the Caribbean films
21. Cool Runnings
22. The Parent Trap
23. The Incredibles
24. The Fox and the Hound
25. High School Musical
26. Frozen
27. Fantasia
28. Mulan
29. The Hunchback of Notre Dame
30. Pocahontas
31. Up
32. Wall-E
33. Hercules
34. The Sword in the Stone
35. Lilo and Stitch
36. The Princess Diaries
37. Cars
38. The Rescuers
39. Enchanted
40. Pete's Dragon
James Righton's latest album is well-produced, well-arranged and put together very proficiently and professionally.
Listen to his new track 'I Only Know One Thing'.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
These renditions of Celtic songs are some of the best.
These acoustic reprises of songs that appeared on Halestorm's 2018's album 'Vicious' show the band in a whole new light.
Deap Lips certainly leans more into Flaming Lips territory than Deap Vally, aside from the vocals. But did it leave much of an impression?
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Elissa and her divorced mother Sarah seek a new start in a beautiful countryside town....