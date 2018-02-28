Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Rochelle Humes have been announced as hosts of the inaugural The Global Awards.

The trio will head up proceedings at the first-ever ceremony at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on Thursday (01.03.18).

Capital FM radio presenter Roman has joked that he is glad his pal Ed Sheeran isn't performing, despite leading the nominations with Little Mix.

He quipped to The Sun newspaper: ''If you start drinking with him you'll finish drinking with him by passing out.''

The 'Perfect' singer and the girl group - comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have each been shortlisted in four categories each.

They will go head-to-head for Best Song as 'Shape of You' by Ed and the girl's duet with Stormzy, 'Power', is up against Camila Cabello's 'Havana', Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands' and Shawn Mendes, 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'.

Little Mix are also up for Best Group along with Clean Bandit, Coldplay, Take That and EDM duo The Chainsmokers.

Ed has stiff competition from Justin Bieber, One Direction bandmates Liam Payne and Niall Horan, and Shawn Mendes for Best Male.

The flame-haired star and Little Mix will also battle with Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher and Liam Payne for Best British Artist or Group.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter has been shortlisted for Mass Appeal Award along with James Arthur, P!nk, Paloma Faith and Sam Smith.

While Little Mix are up for Best Pop with Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes.

Former Oasis stars and bitter siblings Noel [High Flying Birds] and Liam Gallagher will battle it out to be crowned the winner of Best Indie act, with Blossoms, Florence + The Machine and Kasabian also in the running.

The new awards show was launched by radio brand Global, and aims to combine its diverse roster of stations - Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC - to create a platform to recognise the best in music, entertainment and news.

Sam Smith, Kasabian, Rita Ora, Andrea Bocelli and Martin Garrix are set to perform on the night.