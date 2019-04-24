'The Girl on the Train' is set to receive a Bollywood remake.

Reliance Entertainment is set to produce the Hindi reboot of the 2016 film based on Paula Hawkins' best-selling novel and Parineeti Chopra will star as Rachel Watson, a role originally played by Emily Blunt.

The Hollywood version, directed by Tate Taylor, followed alcoholic divorcee Rachel who spends her time observing a couple she doesn't know during her daily train commutes before finding herself in the middle of a missing person investigation involving the couple she has been obsessing over.

Production on the remake is due to begin in July and wrap by September.

Parineeti, 30, is keen to take on more challenging roles and insisted 'The Girl on the Train' ''really worked for her'' as a project.

In a statement, she said: ''I want to do roles that audiences haven't seen me in before and one's that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why 'The Girl on the Train' really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her onscreen before. I never thought I'd actually be doing a film around a book I've read and loved. I relate to the character because I've studied and worked in London, it's my second home.''

Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar added: ''Not only is 'The Girl on the Train' one of the best psychological thrillers, but also a heartwarming story of the female protagonist and her discovery of life. We have procured the rights of the book and the film and will be adapting it from an Indian storytelling perspective. Amblin will be a partner in this film.''