The Fizz star Jay Aston says the UK will never win the 'Eurovision Song Contest' ever again because the other countries just won't give us top points.
Jay and her bandmates - Mike Nolan and Cheryl Baker and former member Bobby G - were crowned the winners of the annual competition back in 1981 when known as Bucks Fizz with their pop classic 'Making Your Mind Up', and their performance will always be remembered due to the skirt ripping dance routine.
Jay, 57, still watches Eurovision every year but she holds out no hope that a British representative will ever take home the prize again because our European cousins just won't give us the points needed for victory.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I'm not sure we can win again, I think it would be miraculous if the UK could win. We have sent some good things over and we've always come in the bottom five. There's no way we would want to do it again, I wouldn't mind reading out the points though.''
Although Jay is despondent about the UK's chances of winning again, she would like The Fizz to be part of BBC show 'Eurovision: You Decide' and help select the artist and track which will represent the UK when the competition heads to Israel in 2019.
She said: ''The Fizz should be on the panel to pick the song, for sure.''
The Fizz have just released their first ever festive album, 'Christmas With The Fizz', which is made up of covers of classic songs and a couple of original compositions.
Jay - who this year overcame her battle with mouth cancer - admits producer Mike Stock was the driving force behind the LP and he encouraged the trio to pick their favourite songs for the album.
She said: ''We'd spoken about doing a Christmas album for years and after we did our album last year with Mike Stock he was the obvious person to do it with. We were recording a new album at the time, which we had got halfway through, and we went from that to record 'Jingle Bells' in May, which was quite fun. It was very hot in the studio but it was fun.
''Mike essentially chose the tracks, but we all threw a few ideas in the hat but they were songs we liked and songs we wanted to cover. Mike wanted to do 'Mull of Kintyre' and we wanted to do 'White Christmas', because we'd done it live a few times. I think it's a really good album and I think it's come out great.''
Christmas With The Fizz tracklisting:
1. Don't Start Without Me
2. I Believe In Father Christmas
3. Keeping The Dream Alive
4. Mull of Kintyre
5. So Christmas
6. Home For My Heart (Festive Mix)
7. Wonderful Christmas Time
8. Winter Wonderland
9. Let It Snow, Let It Snow, let It Snow
10. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
11. What A Wonderful World
12. White Christmas
13. River
14. The Land Of Make Believe (Christmas Version)
15. Don't Start Without Me (Extended Mix)
