The Fizz have announced new album 'Smoke & Mirrors'.

The group - made up of Bucks Fizz founding members Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston and Mike Nolan - have unveiled their third offering, which follows the release of 2017's 'The F-Z of Pop' - their first in 30 years - 2018's festive LP 'Christmas With The Fizz', and 2012's 'Fame and Fortune?'.

The trio have once again teamed up with Mike Stock, of the iconic songwriting outfit Stock Aitken Waterman - who were known for penning hits for the likes of Kylie Minogue and Rick Astley - on the new tracks.

The record was delayed after Jay's battle with mouth cancer, but her bandmate Mike has insisted she's fighting fit.

Referencing the tracks 'Reservation' and 'Winning Ways' on the LP, he said: ''We're thrilled to announce our new album, especially so because the release was delayed giving our Jay time to recover.

''But, with no 'Reservation' you can tell she is back to 'Winning Ways'!

''There's such a lot of our story in the album and we hope you love it as much as we do. See you on tour!''

Among the new songs is a remake of their 90s' Stock Aitken and Waterman-penned hit 'From Here To Eternity', and the updated version was no doubt emotional to re-record, as Jay recorded the vocals on the day she got her cancer diagnosis.

Cheryl's daughter Kyla Stroud, 26 - who has a twin sister, Natalie Maria - also appears on the 11-track record.

Meanwhile, the band are also set to embark on the 'Up Close and Personal Tour', which kicks off on March 13 at The Spotlight in Broxbourne‬, Hertfordshire.

'Smoke & Mirrors' is released on March 6.

The track-listing for 'Smoke & Mirrors' is as follows:

1. 'Winning Ways'

2. 'All We Ever Can Do'

3. 'T.O.T.P'

4. 'From Here To Eternity'

5. 'More Than These Words'

6. 'Reservation'

7. 'The World We Left Behind'

8. 'Nothing's Gonna Last Forever'

9. 'Second To None'

10. 'Storm'

11. 'Boomerang'