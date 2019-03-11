The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Commonwealth Day by paying a visit to London's Canada House on Monday morning (11.03.19).

The royal couple - who are expecting their first child in April - attended an event showcasing the diverse community of young Canadian talent in the UK, and a group of 30 children showed the pair how they make traditional maple taffy by placing the gooey syrup on snow and rolling it onto a popsicle stick.

Speaking to one child, Meghan asked: ''How many have you had?

''Seven? Oh my goodness.''

The 37-year-old former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Harry - was based in Toronto for six years whilst starring in the legal drama series 'Suits', which she quit after series seven following her engagement to the royal.

Announcing the royal couple's arrival on Twitter, Kensington Palace wrote: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are marking #CommonwealthDay by celebrating the diverse community of Canadians living around the UK.(sic)''

The happy couple were welcomed by Canada's High Commissioner to the UK Janice Charette, and signed a visitors' book in the lobby of the building to mark the start of their visit.

Later on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Catherine and other royals at Westminster Abbey as they attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service.

Meghan donned an beautifully embellished emerald green coat and matching dress by Canadian designer Erdem, which she teamed with her go-to Aquazzura pumps [£485], as she arrived at Trafalgar Square with her beau.