The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been ''cut adrift'' from the royal family.

The 35-year-old prince and Duchess Meghan, 38, will formally step down as senior royals from March 31 and now, a former royal protection officer has claimed their future is uncertain.

Ken Wharfe told The Sun newspaper: ''They have been cut adrift. Where is their future now? I think it'll be difficult for them to find a way back in the royal family.''

The couple - who are parents to nine-month-old son Archie - previously revealed they would be stepping back from royal duties and are now working towards becoming financially independent.

However, Ken thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be disappointed by the manner of their exit.

Ken - a former bodyguard for Princess Diana - said: ''They'd want to keep that Sussex Royal brand name - they haven't. Without that brand it's going to be much more difficult for their charitable causes because that was their trademark.

''I think they'd want to keep the office at Buckingham Palace as well, which they now don't have. Harry would also have wanted to have kept using the HRH title but he can't. He will be incredibly disappointed with that.''

Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, feels the duo have had their hands ''tied'' by the terms of their exit.

She explained: ''It seems as though they are retaining a lot of things but not actually being able to use them - like the HRH title and Harry's military position.

''They are obviously not going to be able to use the word 'royal' on their website. They obviously are royal but can't call themselves that. They have those things but their hands are very tied. It's almost like the man who wasn't there.''