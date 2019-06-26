The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could ''buck tradition'' for baby Archie's christening next month and add their own twist to the special day.

The couple - who became parents to their first son last month - are set have their son christened in July at St George's Chapel in Windsor, which is where the royal pair got married last year and where Harry himself was baptised in 1984.

According to royal commentator Camilla Tominey, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will have to follow ''royal protocol'' but could put their own signature twist on the special day.

Speaking to Nine News Australia's 'Today' programme, Camilla said: ''They buck tradition a bit but as is ever the case, royal protocol needs to be followed. So, we will expect the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to be officiating over the Christening

''He is close to the couple now, not just because he did the wedding but he also baptised Meghan into the Church of England so she could get married.''

And the royal couple - who are yet to confirm the official date of the christening - are expected to dress Archie in a replica of the traditional Honiton lace christening gown on the day, a garment which was commissioned by Queen Victoria for the baptism of her first child, Princess Victoria, in 1841.

The gown - which has been worn by 62 royal babies including Harry and his brother Prince William - was commissioned by Queen Elizabeth to have a replica garment made after it became too fragile, and is the reason royal babies are christened so soon after birth, because the fit is one size.

She added: ''St George's Chapel in Windsor is where Harry was christened in 1984. And remember that Honiton lace christening gown that has been worn by all royal children? It's actually a replica of the original dress that Queen Victoria's children were christened in. But it is the same fit and that is why royal babies will tend to get christened sooner rather than later - otherwise they get a little bit too big to fit in the thing.''

This news comes as speculation has been growing that baby Archie's christening date could pay homage to Duchess Meghan's American roots, and a significant day in American history by taking place on Independence Day on July 4, 2019, which marks the anniversary of the publication of the declaration of independence from Great Britain in 1776.