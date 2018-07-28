The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ''infatuated'' with each other.

The 33-year-old prince married the former 'Suits' star at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, just over two months ago and, although they've been busy with their royal engagements ever since, they're still completely obsessed with one another.

Speaking to the Express.co.uk, Tracey Cox - a body language and relationships expert - said: ''They got married right in the middle of the honeymoon period when your brain is just flooded by love and sexual hormones and your judgement is completely skew.

''And now, anyone looking at them can tell they are absolutely smack bang in the middle, they are infatuated, they are at the lust stage.

''They are that wonderful stage everyone wants to stay at. Meghan and Harry they are still getting to know each other. They are in the early, early, early stages.''

Harry and Meghan have been dating for two years, but it's believed their ''honeymoon period'' is lasting so long because they were forced to keep their relationship hidden.

Tracy explained: ''It is lasting so long for them because they haven't seen each other that much. They hardly saw each other before and it was all in secret.''

It's been claimed that the couple would start trying for a baby now that they're married but Tracey thinks they'll take their time because they don't have as much pressure on them as Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Catherine - who have children George, five, Charlotte, three, and Louis, three months - did when they married.

She said: ''Let's give them two seconds without having to rush up the royal baby. She has a long time, I don't think so much pressure is on them as much as William and Kate. I would expect her to get pregnant in two or three years at least.''