The Dudley Boyz are to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The wrestling duo - which comprises of half-brothers Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley - have been announced for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame, and will be handed the honour on April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

In 1996, The Dudley Boyz went from being two sides of a family feud to join forces and become one of the greatest pair of tag team partners in the world.

Famous for slamming their opponents through tables, this duo annihilated most who stepped in the ring with them. Alongside The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian, these three tag-team champions came together for the TLC Match at SummerSlam in 2000 and again on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania X-Seven.

It was in 2005 when they left WWE but not without a string of successes under their belt including eight time World Tag Team Champions, WWE Tag Team Champions as well as a year as WCW Tag Team Champions. It wasn't until 10 years later that the duo returned to WWE for a stellar year, where they wowed against a number of the modern day wrestling stars. They also appeared at the recent Raw 25, where they put Heath Slater through a table with one of their famous 3D moves.

The Dudley Boyz will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and the ceremony, which takes place on April 6 during WrestleMania 34 week in New Orleans.