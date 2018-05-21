The Duchess of Sussex's wedding bouquet was laid on the grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The 37-year-old actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she got married at the weekend - and her now-husband Prince Harry broke a number of royal traditions when they tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, on Saturday (19.05.18).

However, the brunette beauty agreed to follow royal practice with her floral arrangement as she sent it back to Westminster Abbey in London to be placed on the resting place of an unidentified British soldier killed on a European battlefield during the First World War.

Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter shortly after the televised wedding: ''Following Royal tradition The Duchess of Sussex's wedding bouquet is laid on the grave of the Unknown Warrior in the west nave of Westminster Abbey in London.''

The tradition of royal brides sending their wedding bouquet to the Grave in the English capital was started by the Queen Mother when she married George VI in 1923.

Meghan's bouquet contained several flowers handpicked by Prince Harry, 33, from their private garden at Kensington Palace the day before they became husband and wife.

It also featured Forget-Me-Nots, which were the late Princess Diana's favourite flower, and the coupe decided to include them to honour the memory of Harry's beloved mother.

The bouquet, which was designed by florist Philippa Craddock, ''was pulled together in a gentle, ethereal, relaxed style with delicate blooms also including scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, and sprigs of myrtle, all bound with a naturally dyed, raw silk ribbon,'' according to a description released by Kensington Palace.