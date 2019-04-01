The Darkness will support Toto at their Live At Chelsea show.

The 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' hitmakers - comprised of Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Frankie Poullain, and Ed Graham - will take to the stage at the outdoor show in West London in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 13, as special guests of headliners Toto.

The group first came to prominence in 2003 with their successful debut album 'Permission to Land', which went an incredible quadruple platinum in the UK, selling over 1.3 million albums.

The Darkness have since gone on to release a further four studio albums as well as 2018's 'Live at Hammersmith' live album, and have amassed an impressive three BRIT Awards.

Meanwhile, Toto are currently celebrating 40 years since the release of their debut album, and the subsequent career that has brought them a legacy of unparalleled hits and accolades.

The group - currently comprised of Joseph Williams, Steve Porcaro, and Steve Lukather - boast several hits including 'Africa', 'Hold The Line', and 'Rosanna', and have been Grammy Award-winning artists six times, as well as having been inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2009.

Toto and The Darkness will perform as part of the Live At Chelsea Concert Series, which returns this year for its fifth consecutive year.

Previous artists that have taken to the stage include Rufus Wainwright, Simply Red, Ludovico Einaudi, Belle & Sebastian, and the Kaiser Chiefs.

Every year a portion of the ticket sales from the event is donated towards the care of the Chelsea Pensioners, as well as the maintenance of the Grade I listed site which has provided care and comradeship to ex-military personnel since 1682 when it was founded by King Charles II.

Toto and The Darkness will perform on June 13.