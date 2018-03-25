The Courteneers were honoured with an award by the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Liam Fray and co performed their debut album 'St. Jude' live in full to mark its 10th anniversary at their concert for the charity at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday night (23.03.18), and before coming on stage they gave a speech backstage which was screened for the audience.

The 32-year-old frontman, who was holding the band's statuette, said: ''We can't wait to get out there and show our support for this wonderful cause and I am sure I will sing the loudest I've ever sung, so I'll see you out there.''

The indie rockers walked on stage to Oasis' 'Morning Glory' before powering through every song on the seminal record.

Liam indulged in three solo tracks, 'How Come', 'Yesterday, Today & Probably Tomorrow' and 'Smiths Disco', to break up the set list.

For fans, the show was the last opportunity for them to hear the record - which features the hit song 'Not Nineteen Forever' - played in full.

Speaking before playing the show, Liam said: ''This will be the first and last time we'll ever perform our debut album St. Jude in full in London and we're really pleased to be doing it for a such a great cause.''

Prior to the headline performance, Stockport rockers Blossoms - who have support Courteneers several times before - treated fans to the live debut of two new songs from their forthcoming second studio album 'Cool Like You'.

The 'Honey Sweet' stars - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - opened with 'I Can't Stand It', which was recently released, and 'I Just Imagined You', which hadn't been heard anywhere before until the gig.

Def Leppard will wrap up this year's Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs with a special performance at The Royal Albert Hall this evening (25.03.18).

For more information on how to donate visit www.teenagecancertrust.org