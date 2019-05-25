All Points East 2019 got off to a triumphant start on Friday (24.05.19) with a headlining set from The Chemical Brothers.

The iconic electronic duo - who recently released their ninth studio album 'No Geography' - headlined the East Stage at Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets, London, where they treated fans to an expansive multi-sensory performance, featuring 3D visuals, piercing lasers and even colossus robots on stage.

They started their set with several new tracks including 'MAH' and the acid-infected number 'Free Yourself', but also made sure to include some of their most famous songs.

The 1999 anthem 'Hey Boy Hey Girl' and classics 'Saturate'and 'Galvanize' formed part of the career-spanning set.

Hot Chip, Kate Tempest, Róisín Murphy, Danny Brown and Little Simz were also on the bill, with Primal Scream taking over the North Stage.

Frontman Bobby Gillespie strolled out donning a striking pink suit before belting out a hit-filled set, culminating with a hat trick of 'Loaded', 'Country Girl' and 'Get Your Rocks Off'. Kate Moss, Florence Welch and Sadie Frost were among the famous faces in attendance.

The opening day for the West Stage was closed by Jon Hopkins, whose hypnotic visuals captivated a full house. He included tracks from his recent album 'Singularity' along with his crossover 2013 album 'Immunity'

On the North Stage, Kate Tempest opened her captivating set with 2015's 'Europe Is Lost', before performing hits from her last record 'Let Them Eat Chaos'. Six new tracks followed, all taken from her forthcoming album 'The Book Of Traps And Lessons', due out next month.

Upcoming performances at the festival, will include The Strokes' first UK show in four years, as well as The Raconteurs' first UK festival slot in over eight years.

Also featuring is Johnny Marr, Interpol, Parquet Courts and national treasure, Jarvis Cocker. Bring Me The Horizon, Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Run The Jewels, Dizzee Rascal and John Grant will also feature.

Christine & The Queens, headlining her first festival and biggest show to date, is on the bill for the closing weekend.

Meanwhile, a number of famous faces were spotted at the festival, with Jamie Dornan seen at the Ray-Ban installation, where he picked up a pair of new glasses, and joked with friends.

Jamie was joined by Gary Lineker, chef Gizzie Erskine, Sadie Frost and Renee Stewart.