The Chemical Brothers are set to release their new album in Spring 2019, and will head out on tour in the US in May, and the UK in November.
The 'Hey Boy Hey Girl' hitmakers have announced their ninth studio album, entitled 'No Geography', will be released in Spring next year, marking their first release in four years after their 2015 record 'Born In The Echoes'.
In a tweet from The Chemical Brothers official Twitter, they announced: ''The Chemical Brothers have announced their new album 'No Geography' to be released Spring 2019! Also announced - UK live arena dates (on sale Fri 30th Nov at 9 am) & U.S. and Mexico live dates (on sale Dec 7 at 10am PST): https://www.thechemicalbrothers.com/#news #TheChemicalBrothers #NoGeography (sic)''
To celebrate the release of 'No Geography', the duo - comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - will head out on a tour of the US and Mexico in May next year, followed by a UK arena tour in November.
A message on their official website reads: ''The Chemical Brothers have announced their ninth studio album, 'No Geography'. The band have also confirmed their first US live shows since 2015, a new Mexican performance and their biggest UK arena tour to date!
''No 'Geography' follows the Grammy-nominated 2015 album, 'Born In the Echoes', which was their sixth consecutive UK No. 1 album. 'No Geography' is set for a Spring 2019 release and features the exuberant new anthem, 'Free Yourself'. Additional album details including tracklist are forthcoming.''
Tickets for the US shows go on exclusive pre-sale on December 4 with general sale on December 7, whilst the UK shows will hold a pre-sale on November 27, with general sale on November 30.
UK fans can access get their pre-sale code here: https://thechemicalbrothers.lnk.to/NoGeography
The Chemical Brothers tour dates:
2019
May 12 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Centre WTC
May 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall
May 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
May 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov 21 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
Nov 22 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
Nov 23 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
Nov 28 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
Nov 29 - Birmingham - Birmingham Arena
