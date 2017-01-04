The Chainsmokers have signed an exclusive three-year residency deal with bosses at Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas.
The Closer hitmakers will perform at the company's XS and Encore Beach Club properties exclusively until 2019, according to Billboard.
"We are so thrilled to have this residency at the Wynn," Alex Pall states in a press release. "They represent the best of what Las Vegas has to offer and we look forward to a great partnership."
The duo will kick off the residency on Friday (06Jan17), and 10 dates in May (17) have been announced.
Hollywood superstars in the making.
Help Contact Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map Daily Vulture
Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved
Go Back in Time using our Photos archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.
Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.