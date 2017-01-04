The Closer hitmakers will perform at the company's XS and Encore Beach Club properties exclusively until 2019, according to Billboard.

"We are so thrilled to have this residency at the Wynn," Alex Pall states in a press release. "They represent the best of what Las Vegas has to offer and we look forward to a great partnership."

The duo will kick off the residency on Friday (06Jan17), and 10 dates in May (17) have been announced.