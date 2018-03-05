The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry has filed for divorce from her husband.

The 34-year-old singer has confirmed on her Instagram account that she and J.P. Arencibia have decided to go their separate ways following four years of marriage.

She wrote on Sunday (04.03.18) evening: ''Yes it's true, my marriage has come to an end. I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I'll be in touch soon.''

The blonde beauty reportedly filed the legal documents - citing irreconcilable differences - on Friday (02.03.18) in Greeneville, Tennessee, according to People.

News that they've decided to end their relationship probably won't come as too much of a surprise to fans as the pair haven't shared anything on social media together since last July when the 'Stay in the Dark' singer wished J.P. a happy birthday.

She wrote at the time: ''I love you more than I'd ever be able to explain!''

The now-estranged couple first met in February 2012 at the Florida Strawberry Festival after the baseball player had asked their mutual friends to set them up.

And their relationship got pretty serious really quickly as the sportsman proposed to Kimberly in October 2013 with a beautiful diamond ring in her parents' back garden.

J.P. said at the time: ''We had it set up that the family was sitting there and I was going to show up at the bottom of the hill and have her see me and have me walk up. They're a close family and I wanted them there.''

They then tied the knot in June 2014 at the First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville, Tennessee, surrounded by family and friends - including the likes of Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

Kimberly's brothers and band mates Reid, 29, and Neil, 27, were their best men.