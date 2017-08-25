'The Bachelor' couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have ended their engagement.

The 36-year-old hunk and his bride-to-be Vanessa Grimaldi have decided to mutually end their relationship, just five months after Nick popped the question to the special education teacher on the finale of popular ABC show.

Nick got down on one knee presenting Vanessa with a Neil Lane 3.75-carat ring in the romantic episode which aired in March, however, following relentless rumours that they had not been getting on in recent months the pair have announced they have parted ways.

In a joint statement, they said: ''It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.''

Nick got to be The Bachelor with the chance to pick one of 30 beauties to be his lover after appearing on two previous seasons of 'The Bachelorette', on which he finished as runner-up and then season three of 'Bachelor in Paradise'.

Los Angeles-based Nick had previously stressed that he had found 'The One' with Canadian Vanessa but even before the engagement, they were unable to decide on where to live.

In a previous interview, Nick told People: ''I haven't been able to go to Montreal outside of the show'' and also admitted that he wasn't in a rush to plan the wedding.''

He added: ''I think we're just focused on that right now. We're very open about the fact that we have a long way to go and we're excited about that journey.''