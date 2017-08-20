The Amazons' dream is to headline Reading Festival.

The 'Junkfood Forever' hitmakers are from the English town where the iconic music extravaganza takes place every year and the say topping the bill is far more important to them than the number of albums they sell.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, frontman Matt Thomson said: ''This is going to be my 10th year when we play it this year.

''Growing up with a festival like that on your doorstep it really shapes our success in rock n roll.

''It's not how many records can we sell, it's can we headline Reading Festival that's what is exciting.''

The 'Black Magic' rockers - completed by guitarist Chris Alderton, bassist Elliot Briggs and drummer Joe Emmet - have been riding high on the success of their self-titled debut LP, which was released a few months ago, and were surprised by how well it was received.

Matt said: ''The response to the album has been humbling.

''I didn't really expect the reaction to the album that we got in terms of the love we received on social media and the pre-orders we beat our weeks target in a day. So we are gobsmacked by the response. ''

The Amazons' play Reading's Festival Republic Stage on August 25.