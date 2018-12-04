Sir David Adjaye OBE's BRIT Awards 2019 statuette is made of solid glass.

The prestigious music awards ceremony - sponsored by Mastercard - will take place on February 20 at The O2 arena in London, and the influential architect's unique design has been unveiled today (04.12.18).

The renowned artist wanted to explore ''the nature of perfection and imperfection'' with his design, through the shape of a ''proportionally different'' female body.

He explained: ''The BRIT Awards are a quintessential part of a celebration of British talent and a powerful forum to really talk about the evolving nature of British culture and the contribution of people to that culture. ''My take on the BRIT trophy is the manifestation of a great material forged in fire and shaped into the body of a woman.

''She is unique, and proportionally she is very different.

''For me, designing the award was an opportunity to question and explore - what is the nature of perfection and imperfection, what is the notion of beauty ... it was exciting to transfer those ideas to a smaller object.

''Now, we have something that I really, really love; I'm very happy with it.''

The 52-year-old has worked with musicians, filmmakers, artists and fashion designers throughout his career, and his current projects include the new Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in London, the Ghana National Cathedral in Accra and his first skyscraper, 130 William in New York City.

He has teamed up with progressive Czech glassmaking and design company LASVIT for the award.

His appointment sees him follow in the footsteps of Sir Anish Kapoor and the late Dame Zaha Hadid, who designed the 2018 and 2017 trophies respectively.

Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman and CEO and Chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland, personally commissioned the recent trio of world-renowned award designers.

He added: ''David's treatment has surpassed my expectations, continuing the transformation of the award, as well as building on the legacy of outstanding creativity over the past few years. BRIT winners on the night will take home a truly stunning piece of work that's totally unique to them with each award carrying its own individual and distinctive imperfections. I'd like to thank David and his team, in particular Duncan Wilson, LASVIT and Alice Beal for all of their work in making David's vision a reality.''

The first star to get their hands on the trophy will be the winner of 2019's BRITs Critics' Choice Award, which is announced on Friday (07.12.18).

This year's nominees include Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia and Sam Fender.