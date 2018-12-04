Sir David Adjaye OBE's 2019 BRITs statuette has been unveiled and it's solid glass in the shape of the female body to represent
Sir David Adjaye OBE's BRIT Awards 2019 statuette is made of solid glass.
The prestigious music awards ceremony - sponsored by Mastercard - will take place on February 20 at The O2 arena in London, and the influential architect's unique design has been unveiled today (04.12.18).
The renowned artist wanted to explore ''the nature of perfection and imperfection'' with his design, through the shape of a ''proportionally different'' female body.
He explained: ''The BRIT Awards are a quintessential part of a celebration of British talent and a powerful forum to really talk about the evolving nature of British culture and the contribution of people to that culture. ''My take on the BRIT trophy is the manifestation of a great material forged in fire and shaped into the body of a woman.
''She is unique, and proportionally she is very different.
''For me, designing the award was an opportunity to question and explore - what is the nature of perfection and imperfection, what is the notion of beauty ... it was exciting to transfer those ideas to a smaller object.
''Now, we have something that I really, really love; I'm very happy with it.''
The 52-year-old has worked with musicians, filmmakers, artists and fashion designers throughout his career, and his current projects include the new Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in London, the Ghana National Cathedral in Accra and his first skyscraper, 130 William in New York City.
He has teamed up with progressive Czech glassmaking and design company LASVIT for the award.
His appointment sees him follow in the footsteps of Sir Anish Kapoor and the late Dame Zaha Hadid, who designed the 2018 and 2017 trophies respectively.
Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman and CEO and Chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland, personally commissioned the recent trio of world-renowned award designers.
He added: ''David's treatment has surpassed my expectations, continuing the transformation of the award, as well as building on the legacy of outstanding creativity over the past few years. BRIT winners on the night will take home a truly stunning piece of work that's totally unique to them with each award carrying its own individual and distinctive imperfections. I'd like to thank David and his team, in particular Duncan Wilson, LASVIT and Alice Beal for all of their work in making David's vision a reality.''
The first star to get their hands on the trophy will be the winner of 2019's BRITs Critics' Choice Award, which is announced on Friday (07.12.18).
This year's nominees include Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia and Sam Fender.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.