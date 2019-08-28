The 1975's Matty Healy wants to play shows in controversial places.

The 'Love It If We Made It' hitmaker has said he would jump at the chance to play in places such as Israel - which many artists have boycotted because of its government's clashes with Palestinian protestors - because he believes the young people who want to see The 1975 perform ''are not representative of the government''.

When asked if he had reservations about putting on shows in places that are opposed to his own ideologies, he said: ''No, because there are definitely people here that the victim of those oppressive ideas, and I'm not a diplomat or a politician.

''It's like the Palestine/Israel thing - I would go and play both places. Not because I'm taking a side but because there are young people there who are not representative of the government, and I believe that in countries that may be war-torn or separated due to political ideologies, the only thing that unifies people is culture and art.''

Matty and his band - comprised of Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, and Adam Hann - recently performed in Dubai, and the 'Chocolate' singer said he was ''sad'' that many of their fans who are teenage girls were unable to attend.

Speaking to NME, he said: ''I've been meeting so many kids walking around and I'm like, 'Are you coming to the show?' And they're like, 'Oh, I can't, my dad would not allow me, or my religion doesn't allow it,' and all that kind of thing.

''So that's sad because I think that art is for everybody. But I understand that I'm quite a - I don't know what I am - an outspoken ... bisexual ... I don't know, whatever I am. So they're probably not really into my vibe over here, the dads.''