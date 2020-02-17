Matty Healy says The 1975 will stop touring ''brutally for a few years'' - but have plenty of new music to release.

The 30-year-old frontman has rubbished hearsay that the band is planning to go on a long hiatus after they release their fourth studio album, 'Notes On A Conditional Form', and teased they already have new tunes in the bag.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, who posted: ''there are talks about a 5 year hiatus from the 1975 after they finish this current era and i genuinely do not believe i will be able to cope with that (sic)'', Matty replied: ''Nah we already have new music for after notes but we're just not gonna tour brutally for a few years and just make music maybe put it out etc (sic)''

The 1975's vow not to tour as much comes after the 'Love Me' hitmakers announced a massive headline concert at Finsbury Park this summer which will be the most environmentally friendly show ever staged in London.

The English band - which is completed by Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann - will take to the stage at the iconic open air venue on July 11 and will be supported on the bill by Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

To help reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of the mammoth gig, the concert will be powered by using European sustainably sourced and traceable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, and will also deploy hybrid powered generators with solar arrays.

The 'Love It If We Made It' hitmakers have also arranged for 1,975 trees to be planted across the local boroughs of Islington, Hackney and Haringey to enhance community wellbeing, increase biodiversity, capture carbon and improve air quality.

It will also mark the first time that a show at Finsbury Park will be entirely paperless.

The 1975 have also pledged to plant a tree for every ticket sold at the festival.

Teaming up with One Tree Planted foundation, trees will be planted globally in Indonesia, Peru, Brazil, the Philippines and India to help restore forests that provide much needed temperature regulation on the equator, conserving biodiversity, creating jobs and income for local communities and establishing sustainable land management practices.

'Notes On A Conditional Form' is due for release on April 24.

The record is the second in the band's 'Music for Cars' series and follows 2018's 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'.