The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are among the nominees at this year's Ivor Novello Awards.

The British band - fronted by Matt Healy - have been nominated in the Best Contemporary Song category for their track 'Love It If We Made It'.

The group are up against rapper Ghetts, who has been recognised for his song 'Black Rose', and Jorja Smith who has been shortlisted for her single 'Blue Lights'.

Reacting to the news of his nomination, Ghetts simply posted on Twitter: ''Crazy.''

Arctic Monkeys have been shortlisted for the Best Song Musically and Lyrically prize for their single 'Four Out of Five' - penned by frontman Alex Turner and taken from their sixth LP 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'.

The indie rockers will take on Ben Howard, who has been nominated for his composition 'Nica Libres at Dusk', and Hozier for 'Nina Cried Power'.

Ezra's 'Shotgun' is up for the PRS For Music Most Performed Work award along with 'Breathe' by Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen and 'These Days', which was recorded and released by Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen.

The Ivors recognise excellence and achievement in songwriting amongst British and Irish artists for singles and albums as well as TV, film and video game scores.

The recipients for a host of special awards, including Outstanding Song Collection, The Ivors Inspiration Award and International Achievement, will be announced at a later date.

Speaking about this year's nominees, The Ivors Academy Chair Crispin Hunt said: ''The works nominated for The Ivors 2019 are brilliantly diverse, and we're delighted to see so many first-time nominees recognised. As the only peer-nominated music award in the country, they are a fantastic reflection of the exciting emerging talent of British and Irish music creators today. Our congratulations to all nominated.''

The 64th Ivor Novello Awards will take place on May 23 at the Grosvenor House in London.

The 2019 Ivor Novello Awards nominations:

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY:

Four Out Of Five

Written by Alex Turner

Performed by Arctic Monkeys

Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing

Nica Libres at Dusk

Written and performed by Ben Howard

Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Publishing Limited

Nina Cried Power

Written and performed by Hozier

Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing - The Evolving Music Company

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG:

Black Rose

Written by Ghetts, Kojey Radical, Daniel Miles, JoJo Mukeza and Jaime Naldo Menezes

Performed by Ghetts ft Kojey Radical

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and EMI Music Publishing - Stellar Songs

Blue Lights

Written by Guy Bonnet, Dizzee Rascal, Roland Romanelli and Jorja Smith

Performed by Jorja Smith

Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Love It If We Made It

Written by George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald

Performed by The 1975

Published in the UK by Good Solider Songs

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK:

Breathe

Written by Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen

Performed by Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing and Reservoir Reverb Music

Shotgun

Written by George Ezra Barnett, FRED and Joel Pott

Performed by George Ezra

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and Sony ATV/Music Publishing - Promised Land Music

These Days

Written by Julian Bunetta, Dan Caplen, Macklemore, John Ryan and Jamie Scott

Performed by Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

Published in the UK by Big Deal Music - Peermusic UK, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music Publishing and EMI Music Publishing

BEST ALBUM:

Cocoa Sugar

Written by Kayus Bankole, Graham Hastings and Alloysious Massaquoi

Performed by Young Fathers

Published in the UK by Just Isn't Music Limited

I'm All Ears

Written by Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton

Performed by Let's Eat Grandma

Published in the UK by Blue Raincoat Songs

Joy As An Act of Resistance

Written by Jonathan Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joseph Talbot

Performed by Idles

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE:

American Animals

Composed by Anne Nikitin

Published in the UK by Accorder Music - Peermusic UK

Phantom Thread

Composed by Jonny Greenwood

Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell North America Limited

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Composed by Daniel Pemberton

Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK:

Flowers (Series 2)

Composed by Arthur Sharpe

Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead

Composed by Clint Mansell

Published in the UK by Decca Publishing - Universal Music Publishing

Requiem

Composed by Natasha Khan and Dominik Scherrer

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management, Du Vinage Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Composed by Michael Georgiades, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith

Q.U.B.E. 2

Composed by David Housden

Sea of Thieves

Composed by Robin Beanland