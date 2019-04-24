The 1975 will compete against rapper Ghetts and singer Jorja Smith in the Best Contemporary Song at this year's Ivor Novello Awards.
The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are among the nominees at this year's Ivor Novello Awards.
The British band - fronted by Matt Healy - have been nominated in the Best Contemporary Song category for their track 'Love It If We Made It'.
The group are up against rapper Ghetts, who has been recognised for his song 'Black Rose', and Jorja Smith who has been shortlisted for her single 'Blue Lights'.
Reacting to the news of his nomination, Ghetts simply posted on Twitter: ''Crazy.''
Arctic Monkeys have been shortlisted for the Best Song Musically and Lyrically prize for their single 'Four Out of Five' - penned by frontman Alex Turner and taken from their sixth LP 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'.
The indie rockers will take on Ben Howard, who has been nominated for his composition 'Nica Libres at Dusk', and Hozier for 'Nina Cried Power'.
Ezra's 'Shotgun' is up for the PRS For Music Most Performed Work award along with 'Breathe' by Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen and 'These Days', which was recorded and released by Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen.
The Ivors recognise excellence and achievement in songwriting amongst British and Irish artists for singles and albums as well as TV, film and video game scores.
The recipients for a host of special awards, including Outstanding Song Collection, The Ivors Inspiration Award and International Achievement, will be announced at a later date.
Speaking about this year's nominees, The Ivors Academy Chair Crispin Hunt said: ''The works nominated for The Ivors 2019 are brilliantly diverse, and we're delighted to see so many first-time nominees recognised. As the only peer-nominated music award in the country, they are a fantastic reflection of the exciting emerging talent of British and Irish music creators today. Our congratulations to all nominated.''
The 64th Ivor Novello Awards will take place on May 23 at the Grosvenor House in London.
The 2019 Ivor Novello Awards nominations:
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY:
Four Out Of Five
Written by Alex Turner
Performed by Arctic Monkeys
Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing
Nica Libres at Dusk
Written and performed by Ben Howard
Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Publishing Limited
Nina Cried Power
Written and performed by Hozier
Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing - The Evolving Music Company
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG:
Black Rose
Written by Ghetts, Kojey Radical, Daniel Miles, JoJo Mukeza and Jaime Naldo Menezes
Performed by Ghetts ft Kojey Radical
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and EMI Music Publishing - Stellar Songs
Blue Lights
Written by Guy Bonnet, Dizzee Rascal, Roland Romanelli and Jorja Smith
Performed by Jorja Smith
Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Love It If We Made It
Written by George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald
Performed by The 1975
Published in the UK by Good Solider Songs
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK:
Breathe
Written by Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen
Performed by Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing and Reservoir Reverb Music
Shotgun
Written by George Ezra Barnett, FRED and Joel Pott
Performed by George Ezra
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management and Sony ATV/Music Publishing - Promised Land Music
These Days
Written by Julian Bunetta, Dan Caplen, Macklemore, John Ryan and Jamie Scott
Performed by Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen
Published in the UK by Big Deal Music - Peermusic UK, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music Publishing and EMI Music Publishing
BEST ALBUM:
Cocoa Sugar
Written by Kayus Bankole, Graham Hastings and Alloysious Massaquoi
Performed by Young Fathers
Published in the UK by Just Isn't Music Limited
I'm All Ears
Written by Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton
Performed by Let's Eat Grandma
Published in the UK by Blue Raincoat Songs
Joy As An Act of Resistance
Written by Jonathan Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joseph Talbot
Performed by Idles
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE:
American Animals
Composed by Anne Nikitin
Published in the UK by Accorder Music - Peermusic UK
Phantom Thread
Composed by Jonny Greenwood
Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell North America Limited
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Composed by Daniel Pemberton
Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK:
Flowers (Series 2)
Composed by Arthur Sharpe
Published in the UK by Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Happy New Year, Colin Burstead
Composed by Clint Mansell
Published in the UK by Decca Publishing - Universal Music Publishing
Requiem
Composed by Natasha Khan and Dominik Scherrer
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management, Du Vinage Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing
BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE:
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Composed by Michael Georgiades, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith
Q.U.B.E. 2
Composed by David Housden
Sea of Thieves
Composed by Robin Beanland
In one of the tiniest theatres, on one of the smallest stages, and playing to a diminutive audience, the petite Amy Odell played a tremendous gig...
Live Through This was released on this day (April 12) in 1994.