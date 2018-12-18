Matty Healy wants The 1975's next album to be their 'Nebraska'.

The frontman has admitted that Bruce Springsteen's iconic 1982 LP - which was made up of demos he'd recorded without the E Street Band - has been a big influence on the group's upcoming 'Notes On A Conditional Form' release, which is the follow-up to 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'.

He told NME: ''When I was making the last record that wasn't trying to make a particular thing. Of course, at times, I wanted to make [My Bloody Valentine's]' 'Loveless' of course, or at times I wanted to make 'OK Computer' - there were all these types of things. [Coltrane's] 'Blue Train'.

''On this record you can hear that at times I want to make my 'Nebraska' [Bruce Springsteen's sparsest album] or I want to make my 'Immunity' by Jon Hopkins. I'd like it to be a moment-in-time record like a 'Nebraska.' ''

The band's fourth album is set to be released in May - just six months after its predecessor - but Matty insisted fans can expect very different content.

He explained: ''No, what I've realised is it's never going to be a continuation or an association with 'A Brief Inquiry'. It's a completely different record.

''Six months now is the same as what three years was before. Think about the amount of s**t that happens in six months' time. It will be a different thing and a different time.''

Meanwhile, Matty has also teased a week-long residency paying homage to each era of The 1975.

The 'Chocolate' hitmaker took to Twitter to share his idea to perform music from the band's albums - including their latest release - and their early EPs at a small venue in the UK, with the same production they had on each supporting tour for the records.

He tweeted: ''I REALLY wanna rent out a venue for a week at end of campaign and do:

1st night : Ep's

2nd: The 1975

3rd: ILIWYS

4th: ABIIOR

5th: NOACF

6th: GREATEST HITS LOLL

All with the same production and lighting of each era etc (sic)''