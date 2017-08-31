The 1975's third album features a song called 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America'.

Frontman Matt Healy took to Instagram on Wednesday (30.08.17) to share the start of a playlist on iTunes titled 'Muse For Cars', which the 28-year-old rocker previously announced is the title of the record.

He captioned the post: ''The need to start editing.''

The picture clearly shows the song name and the 'Chocolate' hitmaker responded to a fan who asked if it was indeed a title, to which he replied: ''it is the actual track name yes (sic)''

Matt previously said the new album, which is the follow-up to 2016's 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It', is ''the end of an era''.

The dark-haired hunk says it will mark the end of the first phase of the band, as he says the rockers ''always'' planned on creating a ''trilogy of records''.

The 'Love Me' singer said previously: ''The next record's called 'Music For Cars'. That's the title and it references our second EP or our third EP.

''It's always been called that and we were always going to do a trilogy of records. I'm not saying that after this record it's the end of The 1975 but it's definitely the end of an era.''

Confirming the band were back in the studio earlier this year, Matt wrote on Instagram: ''I like it when you sleep is coming to an end

''Music For Cars

''NOW I will retreat from the world to make Music For Cars. Please keep informing me. I learn so much from our fans and I value you so much x

''Just music from now on. Informed by you. The young. (sic)''

Despite claiming a new record is due ''this year'', 'Music For Cars' is expected to be released in 2018.