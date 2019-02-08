Tess Holliday revealed that she loves to pose naked because it's ''liberating'' to challenge the fashion industry's definition of beauty.
Tess Holliday doesn't think nude shoots are sexual.
The American 33-year-old plus-size poser made history last year by becoming the first ever size 22 model to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, however, the rising star revealed that she loves to appear naked on shoots because it's ''liberating'' to challenge the industry's definition of beauty.
Speaking to the New York Post newspaper about being confident for the cameras, Tess said: ''I have to turn it on, either that or I'll nervous-vomit everywhere. It's all fake!
''It's really liberating to do nude shoots because I can only imagine what it's like for women or young folks when they're scrolling through Instagram and they see a body that looks like mine, and they realise that I look like them. For me, it's not sexual, it's just me existing and being able to say, 'F**k you, I belong.' Things are changing and it's nice for me to be able to say, this is my body, I love it. Look, If I could be naked right now, I 100 percent would.''
Tess is the creator of the #effyourbeautystandards Instagram campaign that encourages body positivity among her 1.8 million followers and other users of the photo sharing platform.
The star has previously admitted that she was always put down by ''people in her life'' who told her she was ''crazy'' for pursuing a modelling career but she is so proud that she followed her dream.
Tess confessed: ''There were a lot of people in my life who thought that I was crazy for going after my dreams. I was told that I would never model in the first place. I couldn't get an agent, no one was interested in representing me, no one was interested in hiring me.''
