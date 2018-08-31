Tess Holliday has become the first plus-size model to feature as the cover star for Cosmopolitan UK.

The 33-year-old American model - who weighs 300 pounds - has made history by becoming the first ever size 22 supermodel to grace the cover of the glossy fashion magazine, and has hailed the milestone as an ''incredible opportunity.

Posting the magazine cover on social media, she wrote: ''Phew, I'm literally a COSMO GIRL!! Can't believe I'm saying that! Thank you @CosmopolitanUK for this incredible opportunity If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life Issue hits stands 8/31! (sic)''

The Cosmo star is the creator of the #effyourbeautystandards Instagram campaign and encourages body positivity on her social media channels which boasts 1.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

Fans of the model took to Twitter to show their support for the cover, one woman said: ''How many young women would have been out enjoying life knowing they're beautiful as they are, rather than crying over why they don't look like they ''should'', if photos like this were more prevalent? (sic)''

Another wrote: ''For some reason I burst into tears when I saw this.Maybe because I used to pore through women's magazines at a teen for HOURS of misery, imagining how much happier I'd be if I looked like them. I just pray this means my daughters won't waste so many formative minutes. (sic)''

However not everyone was on-side with Cosmpolitan's bold move to feature the plus-size model as October's cover star as 'Good Morning Britain' host, Piers Morgan wrote on Instagram Thursday morning (30.08.18): ''As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo. Apparently we're supposed to view it as a 'huge step forward for body positivity.' What a load of old baloney. This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models.''

The full interview with Tess appears in the October 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan UK, on sale Friday (31.08.18).