Tess Holliday's ''world'' changed when she was able to find ''better clothes'' that made fashion more accessible to her.
Tess Holliday's ''world'' changed when she was able to find ''better clothes''.
The 32-year-old star admitted her perception of her body changed when she found success as a plus-size model because it gave her better ''access'' to fashion.
She said: ''What shaped my perception about my body and myself was finding better clothes--that's what changed my world.
''That's why modeling really changed my self-esteem and how I view myself, because I finally for the first time have accessibility to fashion that I didn't know existed.''
Though Tess is much more body confident these days, she still ''struggles'' with her arms - though she no longer covers them up all the time.
She told Self magazine: ''[My arms are] the one of part of my body I still struggle with.
''But I would've never [sat] here in a public place, I would have never taken my shirt off or showed my arms six years ago, and it's nice. It's hot outside, [and] it's nice to be able to just not feel like I have to cover up because I'm worried about what other people think about me.''
And the red-haired beauty doesn't worry about not being able to get garments in her size from certain high street stores.
She insisted: ''I don't want to go to any of those stores anyways. I'll just buy cute stuff online.''
Tess much prefers to buy designer items that were created with a fuller-figure in mind.
She said: ''I choose to wear designers and clothes from people that I like what they're doing - because if you're not supporting people like that, then they're not gonna be around.
''I like to buy clothes from people that actually give a s**t about my body and about plus bodies. That makes me happy.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.