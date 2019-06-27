The makers of 'Terrifier 2' have raised $100,000 of additional funding for the film in less than 24 hours.

Damien Leone will soon be bringing murderous Art the Clown back to the big screen in his forthcoming follow-up to the brutal 2016 slasher film 'Terrifier' and although the project was independently funded, the filmmaker recently decided to raise more money for a specific scene in the film that involves ''mass casualties and the destruction of its location''.

A campaign on Indiegogo asked fans to donate $50,000 for ''the construction of a large set, tons of special effects, stunts and makeup fx'' and within 24 hours of the campaign's launch, the $50,000 goal was surpassed and at the time of writing, $100,102 has been raised for the film by 571 backers.

Writing on the Indiegogo page for 'Terrifier 2', Leone previously said: ''Without beating around the bush, I wrote an EPIC scene in the screenplay for 'Terrifier 2' that we currently do not have enough money to shoot.

''Without spoiling all the juicy, gory details, the scene will involve mass casualties and the destruction of its location, but it is the context of the scene that truly makes it so original.

''We're aiming to create a scene so shocking and iconic that people will talk about it for years to come.

''Imagine if Art the Clown was in charge of the prom mayhem in Carrie ... meets David Lynch ... meets Maniac .... just saying.

''If we do in fact reach our goal, the money will go towards the construction of a large set, tons of special effects, stunts and makeup fx ... you know ... blood and guts!''

The original film follows the murderous rampage of the psychopathic killer, played by David Howard Thornton, on one Halloween night and the sequel will follow a brother and sister as they are stalked by Art the Clown on another fateful Halloween night in Miles County.