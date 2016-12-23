The 26-year-old tennis ace took to Twitter on Tuesday (20Dec16) to let fans know she is recovering following a terrifying ordeal in the town of Prostejov.

"Thank you for all your messages," she began. "As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife. In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this. Thank you all again for your love and support."

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who is known for her powerful left-handed groundstrokes, underwent surgery on her left hand and forearm on Tuesday, and was able to return home on Friday (23Dec16).

She revealed her surgeon had told her her recovery was "looking good" and admitted, "I feel better day by day.

"I was able to move the fingers on my left hand," she added of a doctor's examination on Thursday (22Dec16). "(It's) the greatest Christmas present I could have wished for."

Thanking fans, medics, and colleagues for their continued support, she said, "I never received so many messages in my life at a moment. I really appreciate that."

Police are still hunting for the man who broke into her home. He reportedly managed to escape with just $200 (£162) in cash.