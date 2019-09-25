Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be the subject of a Snapchat documentary.

The popular photo sharing app launched the Snap Originals brand for their serialised scripted shows and docuseries back in October last year, and now, they're set to launch a host of new slate of content, including a documentary titled 'Tekashi69 VS The World'.

The show will follow the 23-year-old controversial rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - and will trace his rise and fall, from his earliest days growing up in Brooklyn, through his chart-topping career and star-studded collaborations, to his trouble with the FBI and eventual incarceration.

'Tekashi69 VS The World' is part of a new franchise launched by Snapchat titled 'VS The World', in which they plan to have several series which will explore the life and journey of some of the biggest names in hip hop, sports, and entertainment culture.

The Snap Originals are made exclusively for Snapchat, and utilise the unique ways users watch content on their mobile phones.

Each video is typically no longer than five minutes, is played vertically, and is fast paced, with graphics, split screens, and quick cuts.

'Tekashi69 VS The World' will be joined by a host of new shows on the platform, including a second season of docuseries 'Bringing Up Bhabie', which follows 16-year-old rapper and viral sensation Bhad Bhabie as she continues on her rollercoaster ride through fame and stardom.

Transgender beauty mogul Nikita Dragun is also getting her own series titled 'Nikita Unfiltered', which sees her reveal a vulnerable new side of herself that her millions of fans haven't yet seen as she starts to date as a woman for the first time.

And 'The Honeybeez' will follow Alabama State University's dynamic and inspiring plus-size dance squad, as they persevere to showcase their remarkable performances on the biggest collegiate stages.

The new slate of Snap Originals are set to debut this fall.