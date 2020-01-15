Tekashi 6ix9ine has asked to be released into house arrest.

The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - was jailed for two years in December on charges relating to attempted murder, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and firearms-offences but has submitted legal documents in which he claimed saying behind bars leaves his life in danger because he testified against members of the Nine Trey Bloods street gang.

In documents obtained by The Blast, his lawyer said: ''As a result of Hernandez's cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez's safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk.

''Additionally, this Court ordered continued cooperation with the government as part of Hernandez's sentence.

''Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez's safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers that force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety.

''However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods.''

The 'Gummo' rapper's legal team highlighted the fact another gang member was almost killed in prison for denouncing the organisation.

The documents continued: ''As the court is well aware, Rolland Martin, a co-conspirator convicted in Hernandez's case, was almost killed in a Bureau of Prisons facility, not for cooperating with the government, but for merely renouncing his membership in the gang.

''Furthermore, even the private facility where Hernandez is currently housed has a variety of Blood members housed at the facility. Therefore, it is foreseeable that placement in any Bureau of Prisons facility, including any CCC, would jeopardise Hernandez's safety.''

Even if the rapper's appeal to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest is granted, he knows he is going to be at risk of retaliation for a long time.

The lawyer added: ''Given the sensitive nature of his testimony as a government witness and his celebrity status, my client will have to take extreme measures for both the security of himself and his family for quite possibly the rest of their lives.''

The judge has yet to rule on the request.