Taylor Swift lives in fear of her stalkers.

The 29-year-old singer was asked about splitting her time between residences in Nashville, New York, Rhode Island and London and admitted that she tries not to let people know where she is because stalkers have shown up to her houses armed with weapons.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', Taylor said: ''Since my addresses are on the internet, I try not to say where I am, because people show up, dudes that think we have an imaginary marriage. I've had stalkers show up to my houses, armed.''

Taylor previously revealed that she carries stab bandages with her at all times, because of her fear of stalkers.

She told US Elle: ''My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.

''You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.''

In April 2019, Roger Alvarado reached a plea deal in which he accepted a charge of criminal contempt and agreed to abide by an order of protection in exchange for two to four years in prison, after trying to break in to Taylor's house.

In 2017, Mohammed Jaffar was arrested for stalking and burglary after having allegedly followed the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker for months.

Another of the singer's alleged stalkers, Frank Andrew Hoover, was sentenced to 10 years probation in 2018 after he was accused of threatening to kill the singer.

Meanwhile, in the new CBS interview, Taylor opened up about the song 'Soon You'll Get Better', which she wrote about her mother Andrea's cancer for her new album 'Lover'.

She said: ''It's really interesting cause I don't think I've written a song quite like that before. It's just a tough one. It's not something we deal with until someone close to us is going through something like that.''

During the interview, Taylor was asked about her ''haters'' and insisted that while she will never ''forgive or forget'' those who have wronged her, she is getting better at moving on.

The star explained: ''Well when they stop coming to me, I'll stop singing to them. People go on and on about how you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don't. You can move on without any of those things happening. It just becomes indifference.

''I'm still someone who is the first to say sorry when I'm wrong. But I think I'm better at standing up for myself when I've been wronged. So, that's something that I think also comes with growing up.''

Taylor - who is renowned for her deeply personal lyrics - has been quietly dating British actor Joe Alwyn for three years and she revealed that having a private life can be extremely difficult for her.

She explained: ''I oftentimes think my life is like a fish bowl, and that if I were to fall in love, somebody's choosing to be in that fish bowl with me - to jump into the fish bowl with me and live in that world just with me. It's not as depressing as it sounds, just symbolic.''