Taylor Hill's collection for Joe's Jeans was inspired by 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.

The 21-year-old model was announced as the face of the brand earlier this year, which saw her announce she would not only appear in the fashion campaigns for the label but will also design four capsules for the company.

The brunette beauty launched her first drop earlier this week, and she has revealed the popular sitcom starring Will Smith, as well as the 80s and 90s era, influenced her creations, as the line features ''cool T-shirts, cropped sweaters'' and denim jeans in a light-wash.

Speaking to Vogue.com about her latest venture, she said: ''There's a lot of boyish, oversized [denim], so I wanted to add some cute stuff, too. ''I've noticed that a lot of young girls are being drawn to '80s and '90s fashion right now, and I've been watching a lot of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'. So we did some cool T-shirts, cropped sweaters, and light-wash jeans.

''I told them, 'We have to think big, like really big!'''

The catwalk icon believes fashion repeats itself, as the garments she used to adorn when she was at school has now made a comeback and has become a popular trend now.

The Victoria's Secret Angel explained: ''History repeats itself, and so does fashion. I used to wear some of this stuff in high school, and now I can bring it back, but make it work for who I am now.''

And the Illinois-born star has revealed when she is ''chilling'' she prefers to wear high waisted jeans to look ''a little bit styled''.

She said: ''If I'm just hanging out and chilling, I like a high jean. With the higher waist, it feels just a little bit styled. It's comfy and casual, but still cool.''