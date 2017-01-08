Taylor Hill wants to move into the ''actual business'' of fashion one day.

The 20-year-old model is making the most of the opportunities she has in the catwalk world during her current career to learn as much as she can and will definitely use her ''education'' in the industry in the future.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: ''I'm really curious about the fashion business.

''I mean, the actual business. As such as anything else, one of the amazing opportunities I have, doing this job, is that I get to see the industry from the inside.

''I'm always paying attention, always making mental notes.

''The more I see, the more I learn. I'll definitely use that education some day.''

Taylor recently admitted being a Victoria's Secret Angel is a ''challenge'' for her as she isn't what people would expect of the lingerie models.

She said: ''[I'm] more of a loser tomboy type. I'm very nerdy, I love to read -- I'm not necessarily a girl's girl.

''[Being an Angel] really challenges who I am as a person. I'm standing there in underwear, but I'm just [macho] like, 'Hey guys!' ''

Of the Angels, Taylor is most close to ''weirdo'' Behati Prinsloo.

She said: ''She's a weirdo. I love her.

''She's just loud and clumsy and she laughs a lot. The first time we met, she was touching my face and being like, 'You're so cute'. And I'm just like, 'I love you!' ''

Taylor is dating fellow model and actor Michael Stephen Shank and though their work regularly keeps them away from their New York apartment, she insists it doesn't matter.

She said: ''He comes back and forth from LA, but then I go off on location and stuff. But it's OK. Sometimes absence makes the heart grow fonder.''