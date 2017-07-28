Taylor Hill has claimed there is ''no rivalry'' between her and her model siblings.

The 21-year-old catwalk icon's 19-year-old sister Mackinley and 18-year-old brother Chase recently signed to IMG Model Management, but the brunette beauty has insisted there is no bad blood between her and her relatives who have followed in her footsteps and broken into the fashion industry.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, the fashion muse said: ''There's no rivalry between us. You can't compare us, even though we're on the same scene. ''

And Victoria's Secret Angel, who acquired her angel wings in 2015, has revealed her family are highly supportive of her and are her ''biggest fans'' who give her the ''superpower'' continue to pursue her career.

She explained: ''They have always supported me, and are my biggest fans. This is the source of my secret superpower.''

And Taylor has revealed having the backing of her relatives has kept her grounded and made her feel like she was ''never'' any ''different'' to anyone else regardless of her celebrity status.

She said: ''I was famous but I never felt different. Thanks to the love of my sisters and brother, and my friends, I could just be myself.''

But Taylor has revealed it took her a long time to build her self-esteem and overcome her personal insecurities.

Speaking about how her character has developed over time, she explained: ''I was a very shy teenager and sometime sat school I was made fun of for being bashful. I was never really part of a gang, and all I wanted was the company of my close friends. When you're a teenager, you're not sure what you're doing, you still have to work on your self-esteem. But then you learn to manage your insecurities.''