Taylor Hill ''cried'' when she had to bleach her eyebrows for a show at London Fashion Week.
The 22-year-old model is proud of her dark bushy brows so was horrified when one of her first jobs at London Fashion Week required her to dramatically change her look to walk the runway for Alexander McQueen.
Speaking to US Glamour magazine, Taylor said: ''I bleached my eyebrows for the Alexander McQueen show because Pat McGrath was doing the make-up. I was 18, and it was my first major London Fashion Week. My eyebrows are my thing! They're my look, they're my staple. I was crying, saying I couldn't do it. And then Pat looks at me and she's like, 'Darling, it's McQueen!' So I did it.''
The Victoria's Secret Angel loves painful massages as she thinks they are beneficial between workouts.
She said: ''I love to work out, so doing rest days and massage is really good for muscle recovery. I love massage. I'm a firm believer in deep tissue--it needs to hurt a little bit.
''I like to take Epsom salt baths, which I do a lot in the winter. I get really cold, so during New York winters I'll take baths at least three times a week.''
Taylor is proud she can call both Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber friends because she's always idolised the supermodel.
Asked her beauty idols, she said: ''I love Cindy Crawford. Now we're kind of friends and I'm so happy about it, and I'm friends with Kaia - I hang out with her backstage at shows and I'm totally chill and normal.
''But I tell her all the time that I'm a superfan of her mom.''
