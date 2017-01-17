Taylor Hill ate ''3,000 calories a day'' prior to the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

The 20-year-old model - who acquired her angel wings in 2015 - has admitted prior to gracing the runway for the lingerie giant's annual fashion extravaganza, which took place in Paris, France, in November 2016, she devoured 1,000 more calories than the daily requirement for women because she believes you can't look toned without eating or else you could ''die''.

Speaking about her super svelte shape, the brunette beauty said: ''I eat 3,000 calories a day before the VS show. Three thousand! There's no way you look like that and don't eat. You will die.''

And the catwalk icon has credited all Victoria's Secret models as ''Olympians'', because they are ''strong'' athletic women.

She explained to The Sunday Times Style Magazine: ''Victoria's Secret girls are like athletes. We're like Olympians. We're strong.''

Taylor has admitted stripping down to adorn a skimpy underwear suit on the runway ''really challenges'' her because she considers herself to be a ''loser tomboy''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''[I'm] more of a loser tomboy type. I'm very nerdy, I love to read - I'm not necessarily a girl's girl.

''[Being an Angel] really challenges who I am as a person. I'm standing there in underwear, but I'm just [macho] like, 'Hey guys!' ''

Meanwhile, Taylor is making the most of the opportunities she has in the industry during her current career to learn as much as she can to help her to move into the ''actual business'' of fashion in the future.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I'm really curious about the fashion business.

''I mean, the actual business. As such as anything else, one of the amazing opportunities I have, doing this job, is that I get to see the industry from the inside.

''I'm always paying attention, always making mental notes.

''The more I see, the more I learn. I'll definitely use that education some day.''