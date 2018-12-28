Taylor Hanson has become a father for the sixth time after him and his wife welcomed a son, Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson, into the world.
Taylor Hanson has become a father for the sixth time.
The Hanson singer and his wife Natalie welcomed their sixth child into the world, a son who they have named Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson.
They told People magazine: ''Our new little man, Indy, is the best gift our family could imagine. His arrival brings with it a new sense of adventure and excitement for the future.''
Claude has sisters Wilhelmina ''Willa'' Jane, six, and Penelope ''Penny'' Anne, 13, as well as brothers Viggo Moriah, 10, River Samuel, 12, and Jordan Ezra, 16. He also has seven cousins from uncles Zac Hanson and Isaac Hanson's families.
Taylor and Natalie announced the new addition to their family in August with a post on Instagram, which read: ''What's better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six. Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon.''
Whilst Natalie added on her own page: ''Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December! Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can't wait to be big brothers and sisters again!''
Taylor couldn't wait to add one more person to their ''tribe''.
He said at the time: ''Natalie and I have always kept a love of adventure and pursuit of rich experiences at the heart of our family. There's no greater adventure than welcoming a sixth little person to our tribe ... We'll definitely have a little bit of quiet time when the baby's born, thankfully, but the life train will continue to move quickly so we'll be excited to introduce them to this family they're entering, which is pretty much on the move all the time.''
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.