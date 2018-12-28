Taylor Hanson has become a father for the sixth time.

The Hanson singer and his wife Natalie welcomed their sixth child into the world, a son who they have named Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson.

They told People magazine: ''Our new little man, Indy, is the best gift our family could imagine. His arrival brings with it a new sense of adventure and excitement for the future.''

Claude has sisters Wilhelmina ''Willa'' Jane, six, and Penelope ''Penny'' Anne, 13, as well as brothers Viggo Moriah, 10, River Samuel, 12, and Jordan Ezra, 16. He also has seven cousins from uncles Zac Hanson and Isaac Hanson's families.

Taylor and Natalie announced the new addition to their family in August with a post on Instagram, which read: ''What's better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six. Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon.''

Whilst Natalie added on her own page: ''Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December! Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can't wait to be big brothers and sisters again!''

Taylor couldn't wait to add one more person to their ''tribe''.

He said at the time: ''Natalie and I have always kept a love of adventure and pursuit of rich experiences at the heart of our family. There's no greater adventure than welcoming a sixth little person to our tribe ... We'll definitely have a little bit of quiet time when the baby's born, thankfully, but the life train will continue to move quickly so we'll be excited to introduce them to this family they're entering, which is pretty much on the move all the time.''