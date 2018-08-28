Tate Taylor will direct Jessica Chastain's new movie 'Eve'.

The future of the blockbuster was thrown up in the air earlier this year when bosses were forced to find a new filmmaker following Matthew Newton's decision to step down over concerns about his abusive past but, although it's taken a while to get to the production stage, it looks like things are finally coming together as the 49-year-old film director has agreed to lead the flick, according to Empire.

This isn't the first time Taylor and Chastain, 41, have worked together on a big film as he previously directed her in 'The Help' back in 2011.

However, Jessica was no doubt devastated when Newton - who also penned the script - was pulled from the film as she was looking forward to working with him.

She said at the time: ''Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters. We've been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on 'Eve'.''

Official plot details are still a closely-guarded secret, but according to Collider, Eve is a female assassin who is being hunted by her former employers.

It's not yet known whether bosses will go ahead and use Newton's script.

Meanwhile, Jessica has recently lashed out at Hollywood's gender pay gap.

The actress has also insisted she ''isn't afraid'' to speak out against inequality.

She explained: ''It's important to speak out and amplify our imbalance in the moviemaking industry. I have experienced no backlash from anyone since making my views public.

''I certainly wasn't afraid to do it. Glad I did it. It's taken a long time to get this far, and I'm out front for those who cannot speak out. We must turn this around.''