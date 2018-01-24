Tarell Alvin McCraney couldn't wait to eat at the Oscars last year.

The 37-year-old screenwriter and actor wrote the script for 'Moonlight' which won the coveted Best Picture at the prestigious awards last year - despite initial confusion that 'La La Land' won instead after Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway wrongly announced the winner.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, McCraney said: ''I mean, I was happy for them. I really was. I was honestly looking forward to eating. The whole thing starts at four o'clock and ends at, like 2am. Well, I was in a white suit. I was starving And, like, I had papers to read.''

However, when the fiasco was corrected and McCraney took to the stage to pick up the golden silhouette, he was in such a state of confusion and a daze that he couldn't let go of an official.

He said: ''I am sure someone is going to file a harassment complaint.

''I don't know his name, but I would not let go. He was like 'I gotta take you to the next place.' And I was, like, 'I'm so sorry, but I can't let you go right now.''

After the initial confusion, McCraney wanted to get out of the ceremony just in case the award was taken from him.

He said: ''I also had this instinct of, 'Well, we better get out of here before they take it back.' They're really big, and I had a bag that was pretty small.''

'Moonlight' - which is based McCraney's own childhood - follows three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black gay man growing up in Miami.

Chiron struggles to understand what it means to be gay through the continuous bullying and violence.